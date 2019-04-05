0:30 Have you got what it takes to enter the One Over Challenge? Have you got what it takes to enter the One Over Challenge?

Calling all bowlers. If you've got an original bowling action, we want you for the One Over Challenge!

Sky Sports is teaming up with Royal London to give one lucky person the chance to bowl at a former England batsman, Nasser Hussain, at a one-day international this summer!

Just send in clips of your best and most innovative bowling actions for our pundits to analyse - whether you are a pace ace, a spin sensation, or even ambidextrous like Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis.

Sky Sports commentators and former England internationals Nasser Hussain and Isa Guha will host the competition, during which the best entries will be scrutinised via touchscreen technology.

The winner will then advance to the One Over Challenge and pit their wits against Nasser out in the middle.

Forget the textbook, the more unusual and unconventional the better when it comes to your bowling action - and you don't even need to be on a cricket pitch at the time!

So, come on, get bowling, show us just how inventive you can be, and play your part in a bumper summer of cricket. Click here to enter!