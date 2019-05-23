New Zealand's Tom Latham an injury concern for start of Cricket World Cup campaign

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham has hit four ODI centuries, and taken 58 catches and made seven stumpings in 85 ODIs

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham is an injury concern for the start of New Zealand's Cricket World Cup campaign after being ruled out of both of the Black Caps warm-up matches.

Latham, 27, damaged a finger while keeping wicket earlier this month in a practice match against an Australian XI.

It was initially thought that he would be sufficiently fit to return to the Black Caps XI for their second warm-up match, against West Indies on May 28 having sat out the game against India three days earlier.

However captain Kane Williamson revealed: "Tom won't be available for the first two warm-up games. We are hoping he progresses nice and quickly and we will have to address it as the days go by."

New Zealand begin their Cricket World Cup campaign on June 1 when they play Sri Lanka.

Should Latham not be fit, Tom Blundell - uncapped at ODI level as yet - is expected to take the gloves.

