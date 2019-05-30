Ben Stokes took a one-handed wondercatch during England's World Cup opening match victory

0:44 Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed wondercatch during England's opening World Cup match against South Africa Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed wondercatch during England's opening World Cup match against South Africa

Ben Stokes pulled off an exceptional one-handed wondercatch during England's victory against South Africa at The Oval in the World Cup opener.

The 27-year-old was back-pedaling after Andile Phehlukwayo smacked the ball through deep midwicket and timed his jump to perfection, stretching out his right hand to claim the catch.

It stopped what looked like a certain six as England picked up their seventh wicket and handed Adil Rashid his first scalp of the innings.

It was reminiscent of the brilliant diving one-handed take Stokes claimed in the slips during the 2015 Ashes at Trent Bridge.

His heroic effort at The Oval was hailed by the watching crowd as he enjoyed a fine day in the field, having earlier run out Dwaine Pretorius with a pinpoint throw.

Speaking about the catch after being named man of the match, Stokes said: "I had a little bit of a panic on, to be honest.

"I was a little but further in than I should have been. I have the nickname The Claw so luckily it stuck. I didn't know how to react as I shouldn't have been there. It would have been a regulation catch had I been in the right position."

Sky Cricket experts Nasser Hussain - who was on commentary at the time - and Shane Warne were stunned by Stokes' brilliant catch.

"I think it is the best catch I have ever seen live," said Hussain.

"I know we go for superlatives all the time but trying to pick up a white ball out of some of those white t-shirts - that is why he initially ran in - and then to pull that off, there's not many in world cricket that can do that.

"Stokes is a pretty modest guy but even he must be thinking to himself 'that is pretty seriously special, I am not doing that ever again'.

"Also the fan reaction in the background - they have paid a lot of hard-earned cash, people sitting right there behind him got their money's worth on that one delivery."

Warne added: "That's as good a catch as you'll ever see, no matter how many years you want to go back."

Stokes also picked up the final two wickets of the match in as many balls, having Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir both caught, to bowl out the Proteas for 207 and add to the impressive 89 runs he made with the bat during a fine performance.

Stokes also picked up the final two wickets of the match in as many balls, having Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir both caught, to bowl out the Proteas for 207 and add to the impressive 89 runs he made with the bat during a fine performance.