Pakistan slump to 105 all out against West Indies at Trent Bridge

Andre Russell celebrates as West Indies ripped through Pakistan's batting line-up

West Indies' seamers ran amok as Pakistan imploded to 105 all out off 21.4 overs in the ICC Cricket World Cup clash at Trent Bridge.

Oshane Thomas took 4-27 on his World Cup debut, with skipper Jason Holder (3-24) and Andre Russell (2-4) also impressing as Windies' short-ball tactics reaped huge dividends.

The score is Pakistan's second-lowest of all time at Cricket World Cups - their worst tally the 74 scored against England in Adelaide in 1992.

Sheldon Cottrell started the rot early when Imam-ul-Haq gloved a catch down the leg-side but it was Russell who rocked Pakistan with a barrage of short deliveries, one of which crashed into Fakhar Zaman's grill via a top-edge before dropping into his stumps.

Haris Sohail edged Russell behind for eight to leave West Indies 45-3. Shimron Hetmyer shelled a simple chance at backward point with Babar Azam on 12, but Pakistan's number three soon edged Thomas behind, where Shai Hope left to his right to take a diving catch.

The slide continued - Sarfaraz Ahmed given out lbw on review to Holder and Imad Wasim top-edging the captain, presenting Chris Gayle with a simple chance.

Shadab Khan departed first ball, lbw to Thomas, making it 78-7 before Hasan Ali miscued Holder to mid-off and Mohammad Hafeez fell hooking.

A total of three figures looked unlikely but for Wahab Riaz's late 18 off 11 balls, which featured a couple of sixes.

