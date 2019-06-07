Pakistan and Sri Lanka share points after World Cup washout in Bristol

Pakistan fans shelter under their umbrellas at the abandoned World Cup tie against Sri Lanka at Bristol

Pakistan and Sri Lanka earned a point apiece after their World Cup clash at Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Overnight rain at the Bristol County Ground prevented play from starting on schedule at 10.30am, with the outfield deemed too wet.

Despite pitch inspections at 2.30pm and 3.15pm, the umpires eventually called the game off - the only washout of the tournament so far.

It was a frustrating outcome, with both sides hoping to build momentum in the tournament after winning their previous games, against England and Afghanistan respectively.

Sri Lanka, who move up to third place in the table, are back at Bristol on Tuesday when they take on Bangladesh.

Fourth-placed Pakistan's next match is on Wednesday, against Australia at Taunton, with both games live on Sky Sports Cricket.