Bangladesh play Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza insists reaching the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup is still an attainable aim, despite losing two of their opening three games.

Bangladesh face Sri Lanka - who have too had their struggles over their opening three fixtures - on Tuesday in Bristol, in a vital match-up for both teams, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 10.30am.

The Tigers kicked off the tournament with a cracking win over South Africa, before losing narrowly to New Zealand and being brushed aside by England, but Mashrafe is remaining optimistic.

"If you're asking all 10 captains this question, they will look through into the semis, which is an honest call," said the Bangladesh skipper.

"If we had managed to win one of those matches from New Zealand or England, it could have been a lot easier. At the moment, it looks to be very difficult. But again, I say it's possible. It's very much possible."

Bangladesh arguably go in as favourites against Sri Lanka, who were bowled out by New Zealand for 136 in an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat to start the tournament before edging to an unconvincing 34-run win over Afghanistan in their second outing.

Sri Lanka's last visit to Bristol brought a washout against Pakistan - earning them a share of the points - but it means they haven't played a game for six days, so could be rusty.

According to Cricinfo, on average since the start of 2017, Sri Lanka lose half their batsmen by the 30th over and are likely to be bowled out every 1.80 ODIs. In this World Cup, their middle-order (No 4 through to No 7) has scored just nine runs in two matches.

TEAM NEWS

Nuwan Pradeep was terrific against Afghanistan, taking four wickets, but is ruled out against Bangladesh

Sri Lankan paceman Nuwan Pradeep is ruled out of the game with a dislocated finger after taking a blow to his bowling hand at training on Sunday. Jeevan Mendis - the man whose spot in the team he took - is his likely replacement.

Mendis contributed just one run with the bat and bowled only seven deliveries in Sri Lanka's opening defeat to New Zealand, before Pradeep impressed with figures of 4-31 in for the win over Afghanistan.

As for Bangladesh, any changes to their line-up that lost to England in Cardiff will be related to their familiar conundrum of whether to play an extra pace bowler in Rubel Hossain or Abu Jayed instead of one of their three spin options.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Shakib Al Hasan comes into the game against Sri Lanka off the back of a superb hundred against England

One of those three spinners, Shakib Al Hasan, is the obvious threat for Bangladesh - dangerous with both bat and ball, though it was wielding the willow where he did damage against England, scoring a fine 121 in defeat.

Sri Lanka's batsmen, meanwhile, have struggled immensely so far in the tournament, with the exception of Kusal Perera. The powerful left-handed opener has provided the platform with scores of 29 and 78 in the opening powerplays, prior to horrendous batting collapses.

Lasith Malinga is four wickets away from fifty in World Cups - a mark only three bowlers have reached

Given the struggles of the Sri Lankan batting unit, wickets are imperative with the ball, though Sri Lanka have lost the four Pradeep provided against Afghanistan. But at least Lasith Malinga is still there at least and as destructive as ever.

Taking 3-39 in that win, Malinga moved to within four wickets of 50 in World Cups. If he returns such a haul on Tuesday, he'll join Wasim Akram (55), countryman Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and leader of the pack Glenn McGrath (71) in the fifty club.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza is confident his team can still qualify for the semi-finals

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza: "I don't want to say there is no pressure; 100 per cent, pressure will be there. But at the same time, I have to say that we have to cope with those pressure and make sure we deliver.

"A few things can happen, go away from us, but we have to make sure the end of the day, we are the winning side."

Sri Lanka batting coach Jon Lewis: "The mood's pretty good. Obviously to be here five or six days ago and not get a chance to play was frustrating, but we're still off the back of the win against Afghanistan.

"We needed that, because we were possibly a little bit low before that. But, in effect, we're still off the back of the last win. We are in pretty good shape."

