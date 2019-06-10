Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver rested by England for third ODI

Katherine Brunt will sit out of England's third ODI against the West Indies at Chelmsford

Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver have been rested by England for their third one-day international against the West Indies at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Alex Hartley has also been released from the squad, with Surrey's Bryony Smith coming in as an all-round, spin-bowling option off the back of some fine form for her county and in matches for the England Women's Academy.

England have already clinched a series win, with Tammy Beaumont and Anya Shrubsole starring in a rain-affected second ODI at Worcester as the hosts triumphed by 121 runs on DLS.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor (Wkt), Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

