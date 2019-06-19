Australia play Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup on Thursday

Shakib Al Hasan is the leading run-scorer in the 2019 Cricket World Cup

If you think you know the World Cup semi-finalists, then Bangladesh want you to think again.

Australia, England, India and New Zealand lead the way at the moment but Bangladesh could throw the top-four race wide open if they beat Australia at Trent Bridge on Thursday, live on Sky Sports from 10am.

Australia vs Bangladesh Live on

A win for the Tigers would move them to within one point of Aaron Finch's side with two games to play and they will head into the match with their confidence boosted and their semi-final hopes resuscitated by a seven-wicket success against West Indies in Taunton on Monday.

Bangladesh had suffered a narrow defeat to New Zealand, a heavy reverse against England and a washout against Sri Lanka since beating South Africa on June 2 but made light work of their chase of 322 against West Indies, coasting home with 8.3 overs to spare.

11:04 Highlights from Taunton as Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win over West Indies at the Cricket World Cup Highlights from Taunton as Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win over West Indies at the Cricket World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan completed back-to-back centuries, having also posted three figures against England, and sits top of the run-scoring charts with 384 in four innings at an average of 128 - the all-rounder having recorded half-centuries against South Africa and New Zealand.

Australia captain Finch has scored just 41 runs fewer than Shakib to sit third on the charts - England's Joe Root is second - and hit 153 of those against Sri Lanka on Saturday in an 87-run win.

11:19 Highlights from The Oval as Aaron Finch's 153 and Mitchell Starc's four wickets saw Australia to victory over Sri Lanka Highlights from The Oval as Aaron Finch's 153 and Mitchell Starc's four wickets saw Australia to victory over Sri Lanka

A convincing result in the end for Finch's side but there were nervy moments as Sri Lanka reached 115-0 and 186-2 in their pursuit of 335, only to then collapse to 247 all out once captain Dimuth Karunaratne was caught off Kane Richardson for 97.

Four wins from five it is for Australia but their lower middle order have not shone in the tournament so far, with Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith doing the brunt of the scoring, while the feeling is that if you can see off Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, then you can enjoy success against the rest.

ICC Cricket World Cup Live on

World Cup Bitesize Live on

TEAM NEWS

Liton Das looks certain to play again after his unbeaten 94 against West Indies - the batsman having come into the side for Mohammad Mithun - so Bangladesh should be unchanged. Australia may add to their bowling options by picking fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in place of batsman Shaun Marsh, while spinner Nathan Lyon could make his first appearance of the tournament with Finch's side still searching for balance.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Shakib and Finch. The Bangladesh star has relished his promotion to No 3, scoring eight fifties and two tons since he took the spot in late 2017, while Finch has been one of the most destructive batsmen at the World Cup, having nailed 14 sixes so far. That was a tournament-high - until Eoin Morgan went berserk against Afghanistan on Tuesday!

0:26 Eoin Morgan smashed the world record for the most sixes in an ODI innings as he hit 17 against Afghanistan Eoin Morgan smashed the world record for the most sixes in an ODI innings as he hit 17 against Afghanistan

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan: "At this level, in this atmosphere, mental strength is very helpful. Fitness is important too, but the more you can be courageous, everything clicks. The battle is within oneself. If you keep telling yourself 'I am winning' it will definitely help you win. I am in a good place now, which I want to continue. I am seeing the ball really well. I am getting more time, I was never in a rush chasing these runs."

0:57 Australia are striving to produce a complete performance and enhance their bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals with victory against Bangladesh, says wicketkeeper Alex Carey Australia are striving to produce a complete performance and enhance their bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals with victory against Bangladesh, says wicketkeeper Alex Carey

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey: "Bangladesh are playing really good cricket at the moment and it's led by Shakib. I think he is probably in the best form [of his career] with the white ball. We sort of know the areas and line and length we want to bowl to him. We'd love to get him out early. We're getting the results, we're striving hard to try to find that perfect game. We're aware of the areas to keep improving."

Watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup, including Australia vs Bangladesh from 10am on Thursday and England vs Sri Lanka from 10am on Friday.