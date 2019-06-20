England bowler Liam Plunkett back in training after virus

Liam Plunkett missed the match with Afghanistan with a virus

England bowler Liam Plunkett has returned to training after recovering from a virus.

The 34-year-old did not play in the 150-run Cricket World Cup win over Afghanistan on Tuesday, but is part of the squad ahead of Friday's clash with Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Eoin Morgan, who suffered back spasms in the win over the West Indies last week, is fully fit following his record-breaking innings at Old Trafford, but Jason Roy continues to recover from his hamstring injury.

Roy suffered a torn left hamstring while fielding against the West Indies and was replaced by James Vince for the game against Afghanistan and while England have not disclosed the severity of the problem, he is said to be making good progress and his expected grade two tear has a recovery time of between two to six weeks.

England have won four of their five World Cup matches with fixtures against Sri Lanka, Australia, India and New Zealand to come.

