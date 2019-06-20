Moeen Ali says playing 100th ODI for England is beyond wildest dreams

Moeen Ali stands on the brink of playing his 100th ODI for England - but what has been the highlight of his career so far?

The all-rounder has struck 1,744 runs, including three hundreds, and taken 83 wickets in playing a key part in England's rise from World Cup flops to the top-ranked side on the planet.

Now, five years after making his debut in Antigua, the 32-year-old will become the 22nd Englishman to play 100 ODIs if he's selected to face Sri Lanka in the World Cup clash at Headingley on Friday.

"It obviously means a lot, to play 100 ODI games for England. I never, ever thought in my wildest dreams that I would get close to it," he said.

"It's an amazing feeling. To see the team we are now, looking back if I was to retire I'd always be able to say I was part of that change, the whole mindset changing and the great cricket we've played."

So what of that favourite moment?

It came in Bristol in 2017, when Ali smote a 53-ball century against West Indies - at that time the second-fastest in ODIs by an Englishman and now the third after Jos Buttler's 46-ball and 50-ball efforts.

Ali (102 from 57 balls) lashed eight sixes and seven fours, moving from fifty to his ton in 12 balls, to propel England to 369-9, at that point their fifth-highest ODI score - and now the 10th best - as well as their best return against Windies.

