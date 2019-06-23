Bangladesh look to keep World Cup semi-final hopes alive as Afghanistan seek first win

Afghanistan will be full of confidence when they return to Southampton after their heartbreaking 11-run loss to India on Saturday, but face a tough prospect in a Bangladesh team knowing only victory will keep their World Cup semi-final hopes alive.

Afghanistan came within a whisker of pulling off one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history as they restricted one of the tournament favourites India to just 224-8 at a packed out Ageas Bowl on Saturday. However, they remain at the foot of the table and winless after six games, having faltered to 213 all out in their chase.

A meeting with Bangladesh on Monday - live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 10am - will bring hope of registering a first win of the World Cup, as they have beaten their opponents three times in seven previous ODI meetings.

That includes a 136-run hammering at the 2018 Asia Cup as Afghanistan toppled both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on their way to winning the group. The Tigers did, however, enact revenge later in the tournament with a thrilling three-run win.

This Bangladesh side are full on confidence coming into Monday's meeting - with five points from their opening six games, along with Pakistan (five points) and Sri Lanka (six), they are the biggest challengers to England's precarious hold on the fourth and final semi-final spot.

A win on Monday would take them to within one point of the tournament hosts. However, with tough games to come against India and Pakistan, a loss would likely end their dreams of progressing.

The Tigers lost last time out, against Australia - David Warner hitting a magnificent 166 as their bowlers were pummelled for 381 runs - but they've earned impressive wins over South Africa and West Indies earlier in the tournament.

Their strength has undoubtedly been their batting, with Shakib Al Hasan a revelation at No 3 - scoring two fifties and two fine centuries over his five innings - while Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 102 helped them to a valiant 333-8 in reply to Australia's monster total in that latest defeat.

Who will prevail on Monday?

TEAM NEWS

Will Hazratullah Zazai keep his place at the top of the order for Afghanistan?

Bangladesh made two changes to their team against Australia, with neither paying off. Sabbir Rahman came in to strengthen the batting, but was bowled for a first-ball duck, while the added pace option of Rubel Hossain was plundered for 83 runs in nine overs.

It might well be one-and-done for both, with Bangladesh returning to the tried and tested of offspinner Mosaddek Hossain and searmer Mohammad Saifuddin against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's team selection continues to be an unknown. Opening batsman Hazratullah Zazai and seamer Aftab Alam were both recalled for the game against India, after having been dropped for one game - the defeat to England - highlighting the indecisive nature of their selection policy. Having only lost by 11 runs to India, perhaps they will be tempted to name an unchanged XI?

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the stars of the World Cup, averaging over 100 with the bat

Shakib Al Hasan has arguably been the star of the World Cup, averaging 106.25 with the bat. He is the second-leading run-scorer, 22 runs behind David Warner, but having scored his 425 runs in a game fewer. Mushfiqur too has had quite the tournament, although going a little more under the radar util his hundred against the Aussies made everyone stand up and take note.

As for Afghanistan, their strength lies with their bowlers, specifically their spinners. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was simply flawless against India - the 18-year-old offspinner taking 1-26 from his 10 overs, including bowling the in-form Rohit Sharma for one with a beauty. Rashid Khan too bounced back well from a trouncing against England - 1-38 from 10 - and is still a major to the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Rashid Khan bounced back brilliantly against India following a tough outing against England in which he conceded 110 runs

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes on must-win game: "If you think too hard about this being do or die or the end of the tournament or anything like that, then you can put too much pressure on yourself. The team know the importance of the game, but if we try too hard, put too much pressure on ourselves, then I'm afraid we might not just get the result we want."

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib on India loss: "At one point I thought we might be able to win easily, but in the end we were all emotional inside. We're upset because we had a chance for a victory which would be a big achievement for any team. We missed the opportunity to beat India. They are my favourite team and I support them when I am watching."

