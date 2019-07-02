Jofra Archer adds 'different dimension' to England, says Ross Taylor

0:47 Jofra Archer is a 'fantastic batsman' as well as bowler, says Ross Taylor Jofra Archer is a 'fantastic batsman' as well as bowler, says Ross Taylor

Jofra Archer adds a "different dimension" to England's bowling attack, says New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor.

England face a must-win tie against New Zealand in their final group game of the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, with a defeat leaving them at risk of missing out on a semi-final place to Pakistan.

Both Archer and Taylor played together at Sussex a couple of years ago and the veteran New Zealand batsman is wary of the England paceman's threat.

Archer has taken 16 wickets in the Cricket World Cup

Taylor said: "Archer has added a different dimension and balance to their side. He's a fantastic bowler, but we probably haven't seen the best of him with his batting because he's a fantastic batsman as well.

"England, since the last World Cup have been the form team both at home and away from home. They play an attractive brand of cricket and they trust their batting and bowling line-up.

"You've still got to be authentic to yourself and I think they've found a brand of cricket that suits them down to a tee."

Following successive defeats to Pakistan and Australia, the Black Caps' World Cup hopes remain in the balance, however they will seal their place in the semi-finals if they overcome England at Chester-le-Street.

Despite New Zealand captain Kane Williamson amassing 454 runs in six tournament innings at an average of 113.5, his leadership qualities have come under scrutiny for being too passive compared to former skipper Brendon McCullum.

Kane Williamson has the best average of any batsman at the Cricket World Cup, 113.5

Taylor added: "I've played under many different captains. Brendon was the extreme and Kane has his own unique style as well. You have to be true to yourself and be authentic and more often than not you get the right result.

"Kane is a fantastic world-class batsman and a world-class captain. There are some pundits out there saying he was a great captain. We lose a couple of games and he is a bad captain.

"He is still a great captain, leads from the front and the team respect him and I love playing under him. I'd love as a team to take a little bit of pressure off him and score some runs and not let him do everything."

England have a good record against the Kiwis recently, winning the two most recent bilateral series and also prevailing when the sides came up against each other at the Champions Trophy two years ago.

Ross Taylor registered a stunning 181 not out in Dunedin in his last one-day international against England

Although they may not have to win to progress if results go their way, New Zealand will still be looking to gain momentum before the semi-finals.

Taylor added: "We definitely haven't got the momentum that we would have liked in the last couple of games, but tomorrow is a different story against different opposition.

"(Momentum) does play a big part regardless of what it is, but however you make those semi-finals, as long as you get there. Tomorrow is a big game for both sides.

"Momentum going into that semi-final for whoever makes it is big, but it still doesn't mean if you do lose, you can't come hard and win those last two games. Once you make the semi-finals, you know you are only two games away."

