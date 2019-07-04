Pakistan hoping for a miracle against Bangladesh as they bid to reach World Cup semis

Mohammad Amir has been in excellent form for Pakistan

Pakistan take on Bangladesh at Lord's needing a minor miracle to overhaul New Zealand and reach the World Cup semi-finals.

A win would put Pakistan level on points with New Zealand, who occupy the fourth and final semi-final spot, but the Black Caps are all but certain to progress to the last four due to their superior net run-rate.

Pakistan need to win by more than 300 runs to have a chance of nudging ahead of Kane Williamson's side, a feat that has never been achieved at a World Cup.

Pakistan's fate could actually be sealed before a ball is bowled as they need to bat first to have any chance, meaning if Bangladesh win the toss and choose to bat, New Zealand will be confirmed as semi-finalists.

Defeat to India ended Bangladesh's hopes of making it to the knockout stages but they have an excellent recent record against Pakistan, having won the last four matches between the sides.

TEAM NEWS

Wahab Riaz is the only fitness concern for Pakistan as he continues to nurse a finger injury. He played through it against Afghanistan but if he is not risked this time, Mohammad Hasnain could come in for his first appearance of the tournament.

Mahmudullah is expected to return from injury for Bangladesh

Bangladesh will hope to have Mahmudullah back after he missed the defeat to India with a calf injury. Should he be passed fit Sabbir Rahman would almost certainly be the player to make way.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pakistan need plenty of runs and then 10 wickets as quickly as possible and they have two lefties in their ranks who they will be hoping can produce something very special for them. In terms of runs, opener Fakhar Zaman hasn't had a great tournament but he is capable of scoring very quickly and if he gets off to a flyer, that could set them up for the big total they need.

Will Fakhar Zaman find form and help Pakistan post the massive total they need?

With the ball, you can look no further than Mohammad Amir. It is hard to believe he was left out of Pakistan's initial World Cup squad but if that was supposed to fire him up then it has done the trick. He has been brilliant with the new ball in this tournament and if Pakistan are to skittle Bangladesh cheaply, you can be fairly sure Amir will have played a big part in it.

Meanwhile, the game at Lord's will be the last chance to see Shakib Al Hasan in action at this World Cup. The Bangladesh all-rounder has arguably been the player of the tournament so far and will want to go out on a high. With more than 500 runs and 11 wickets to his name already, you wouldn't bet against him putting in another big performance.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on their recent form vs Bangladesh: "Pakistan did lose the last four matches, but it is a World Cup match. So both teams look stronger, so hopefully we will do well as a team."

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes: "There's no such thing as a dead rubber. Both teams are desperate to beat each other. We certainly are and I'm pretty sure they are. They've got a lot to play for as well. We're looking to obviously win. We want to win. We've practised well today. We've come up with some good plans.

"When we lost against India, it's wasn't a case of it was we're out of the tournament, but we all recognise that there's one more game to go and one more special occasion at Lord's and a very good, tough team to beat as well. So if we can take the scalp of Pakistan in a World Cup, we'll be very, very proud of the boys."

