World Cup final and British GP on Sky Sports: Don't miss a minute

Sky Sports is offering the ultimate cricket and F1 experience this Sunday, as you can watch England go for glory in the World Cup final AND an epic British Grand Prix... at the same time!

Sky Q customers with the complete Sky Sports package can watch both of these huge events on split screen via the red button on Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) - meaning you won't miss a minute of the action.

It's a sporting Sunday feast and it all starts with England taking on New Zealand on home soil, as Eoin Morgan's side look to make history.

Can England win their first Cricket World Cup?

Coverage starts pitchside from Lord's at 9am, while the 50-over match is due to start at 10.30am - and it'll all be live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket World Cup, and also Sky One.

Meanwhile, the showpiece event of the motorsport summer - the British Grand Prix at Silverstone - takes place with Lewis Hamilton aiming for a record sixth victory.

Coverage starts at 12.30pm on Sky Sports F1, with lights out at 2.10pm.

11:00 Highlights from Edgbaston as England hammered Australia to reach Sunday's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's Highlights from Edgbaston as England hammered Australia to reach Sunday's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's

But don't worry about a clash! You can watch every ball from Lord's and every lap from Silverstone at the same time, simply by pressing the red button while on Sky Sports Main Event, and then selecting split screen.

And that's not all when it comes to great live action on Sky Sports on Sunday...

You have the choice to view any two of the Sky Sports channels when using split screen, so you can cheer on the England Roses at the Netball World Cup, and watch the final day of the Scottish Open.

Take your pick!

How does split screen work?

The split-screen option on the red button allows you to customise your viewing experience by watching two Sky Sports channels at the same time. This can only be done when watching Sky Sports Main Event, BUT you can watch any two Sky Sports channels upon activating split screen.

This is only available for customers with a Sky Q 1TB or 2TB box, while you will have to be a subscriber to the complete Sky Sports package.

2:12 Lewis Hamilton answers questions from the British GP fans during the F1 Show and says he has no plans to retire Lewis Hamilton answers questions from the British GP fans during the F1 Show and says he has no plans to retire

To avoid an overlap of sound when watching, audio will play from whichever event you've selected. You can switch the sound whenever you want, just by moving across to your desired event.

If you decide you only want to watch one event, simply press select on your remote again and it will stretch to full screen.

For more information and Q&As, view the Sky Sports help article here.

What if I don't have a Sky Q box?

Sky Sports subscriber but without a Sky Q box?

You can watch any Sky Sports channel via the Sky Sports app and on Sky Go, so that means you can have one event on your TV - such as the Cricket World Cup final or the British GP - and another on a different device.

Subscribers who choose to watch the British GP on their Sky Sports app will get the benefit of Race Control - the digital version of the Sky Sports F1 channel with goodies attached.

Watch the Cricket World Cup final AND the British GP on Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday by pressing the red button on your Sky Q remote. England vs New Zealand coverage starts at 9am (match start 10.30am), while the British GP coverage starts at 12.30pm (lights out at 2.10pm).