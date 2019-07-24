England bowled out for 85 by Ireland at Lord's on day one

Ireland moved into a 42-run first-innings lead over England by tea on day one at Lord's, having earlier bowled out their hosts for just 85 in 23.4 overs.

A mere 10 days on from winning the World Cup in spectacular fashion at the home of cricket, England's top-order Test woes were once again exposed on an admittedly helpful green-tinged pitch - Tim Murtagh taking 5-13 to get onto the Lord's honours board.

Bowled out by lunch, Sam Curran (2-21) threatened to get England back into the contest as he dismissed Ireland openers Will Porterfield (14) and James McCollum (19) in the afternoon session, but an increasingly ragged England in the field were not able to add any further breakthroughs.

Andy Balbirnie (51no) edged Stuart Broad between wicketkeeper and first slip when on 10, a catch Jonny Bairstow should have claimed, while Joe Root put down Paul Stirling (35no) on 17, with Broad again the unlucky bowler.

Earlier, Jason Roy (5), on Test debut, was the first to fall as England collapsed, one of four World Cup final heroes selected who accounted for all of seven runs - Root scoring two, with Bairstow and Chris Woakes - as well as Moeen Ali, from the World Cup squad - dismissed for ducks.

Murtagh, who calls Lord's his home in county cricket for Middlesex, exploited the surface superbly in a nine-over opening spell after England won the toss and chose to bat first. What the 37-year-old veteran seamer lacks in pace, he more than made up for in accuracy and nibble off a length.

Ireland could have removed Roy earlier than Murtagh's third-over breakthrough, with Mark Adair sure to have picked him up lbw in the second but for bowling a no-ball.

After Roy nicked Murtagh to slip without adding to his score, Adair (3-32) made amends by removing Joe Denly (23) and Root, both lbw, either side of Rory Burns (6) becoming Murtagh's second victim.

Denly's wicket was the first of six to fall, for just seven runs, with Murtagh bowling Bairstow and trapping Woakes in front in the same over, before getting Moeen edging behind in the next to complete his five-for with only 78 minutes of cricket played.

Boyd Rankin (2-5), against the team he made his Test debut for, added the scalps of Broad (3), to a thin edge behind - a second wisely-used review by Ireland after Root's earlier lbw wasn't initially given - and Curran (18), before Olly Stone blasted 19 runs at the back end.

Curran helped reduce Ireland to 45-2 in reply, but Balbirnie and Stirling then cashed in, making the most of their reprieves, with the former reaching a fine fifty in the penultimate over of the second session.

