Jack Leach and Jason Roy hit fifties before England wobble against Ireland

Nightwatchman Jack Leach fell eight agonising runs short of a maiden first-class century - and a place on the Lord's honours board - as a mini-collapse rocked England before tea, closing on 209-5, and a lead of 87.

Jason Roy (72) too failed to convert his fine fifty into a maiden Test ton on debut but his fine, 145-run second-wicket stand with Leach (92) saw England initially into a healthy enough position, 49 ahead, before four wickets fell for 23 runs - Jonny Bairstow out for a pair.

Trailing by 122 at the start of play on Thursday, Leach and Rory Burns survived the first half-hour, before Burns fell victim to Boyd Rankin (1-53), edging behind after a painstaking 12 from 51 balls.

But Leach, despite a first-class average of under 11, kicked on, moving through to a third first-class fifty in 109 innings shortly before lunch. Roy, not far behind, too brought up his half-century by the interval as England levelled the scores.

It was Stuart Thompson (1-35) - Ireland's sole wicketless seamer from the first innings - who finally got the breakthrough, beating Roy's expansive drive on the inside edge and cleaning up his stumps.

England's innings lost its way thereafter, with five-for hero from the first innings, Tim Murtagh (1-37), first doing for Leach as he very much moved into the nervous nineties. Leach edged to Mark Adair at second slip, who dropped him three balls prior to snapping up the catch second time round.

Joe Denly made 10 before being run-out after a mix-up with skipper Joe Root (12no), who was halfway down the pitch when he sent Denly back, and then a woefully out of touch Bairstow fell for a second duck in the Test, wasting a review too after he was trapped plumb lbw by Adair (1-47).

England are bidding to become the first team in the last 112 years of Test cricket to win after posting a score of 85 or lower in the first innings of a Test match.

