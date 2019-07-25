Nightwatchman Jack Leach and Jason Roy hit fifties for England against Ireland

2:24 Watch highlights from day two of the Lord's Test between England and Ireland at Lord's. Watch highlights from day two of the Lord's Test between England and Ireland at Lord's.

Nightwatchman Jack Leach and Jason Roy hit maiden Test fifties as England erased Ireland's lead on day two of the one-off Test at Lord's.

No team in the last 112 years of Test cricket has made a total of 85 or lower in the first innings of the match and then gone on to win, but after 20 wickets tumbled on day one, Leach made light of the punishing conditions.

The nightwatchman and opener Rory Burns survived the first half-hour on Thursday unscathed, but Burns then fell victim to Boyd Rankin's fourth delivery of the day.

The opener's disappointing display - 12 runs off 51 balls - was hardly the confidence-booster needed ahead of the Ashes series, but Leach demonstrated the composure required, despite averaging under 11 in his first-class career.

The spin bowler struck four boundaries in seven balls - three off Rankin - but knew when to leave and when to play straight during a disciplined knock.

Roy came in at number three and soon caught up with Leach, sparked by his first three scoring shots all reaching the ropes.

The second of those was a sweetly-struck off drive but the third sailed through the vacant third slip region after he was squared up by Rankin.

A thick edge off Stuart Thompson brought up Leach's third 50 in 109 first-class innings, and his 60 not out is the highest score by an English opener other than Alastair Cook in a home Test since 2017.

After a sketchy start from Roy, the Surrey opener reached his maiden Test match fifty with seven fours and a six to bring the scores level at lunch as Ireland began to toil in the heat.

