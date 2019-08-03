21:51 The story of 'Botham's Ashes' which also featured a star turn from Bob Willis as England beat Australia in 1981. The story of 'Botham's Ashes' which also featured a star turn from Bob Willis as England beat Australia in 1981.

England dominated Australia in the 80s with Sir Ian Botham to the fore.

In 'Ashes in the 80s' - which you can watch in full ON DEMAND now - we bring you the inside stories on the great Ashes tussles of the decade from the players right in the thick of the action.

Relive the drama, tension and excitement of the battle for the urn at a time when the country was in turmoil - from the unforgettable Ashes of 1981 to the tale of how Australia turned things around to the point where they would dominate through the 90s.

EPISODE ONE - 1981

Has there ever been an Ashes series that has had more of an impact?

Charles Colvile looks back on the 1981 Ashes, which produced one of England's greatest sporting legends who would haunt Australia for years to come.

Ian Botham pulls Geoff Lawson during the 1981 Ashes Test at Headingley

But it wasn't all one-way traffic as England lost the first Test under captain Ian Terence Botham.

Featuring the reflections of Bob Willis, Allan Border and Botham himself we chart how the return of Mike Brearley revived England's fortunes in dramatic fashion.

The Headingley Test is the stuff of legend and set the tone for a decade of Ashes cricket - and things didn't get much better at Edgbaston as Botham produced one off the most memorable bowling spells of his career.

