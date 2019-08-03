The Ashes 2019: Australia hit back on day three at Edgbaston with four wickets before lunch

Pat Cummins had Ben Stokes caught behind soon after the left-hander had reached his fifty

Australia fought back to reduce England to 328-8 in the first Ashes Test and restrict their lead to just 44 at the end of the third morning at Edgbaston.

Some probing early bowling from Pat Cummins and James Pattinson kept the runs down but only one wicket, that of Ben Stokes, shortly after he reached his 18th Test fifty, fell in the first hour.

However, Nathan Lyon (2-96) removed centurion Rory Burns (133) and Moeen Ali (0) in the same over and Jonny Bairstow (8) fell to Peter Siddle in the next to bring Australia right back into the contest.

Chris Woakes (13no) and Stuart Broad (11no) prevented any further collapse, adding 28 for the ninth wicket and will hope to add to that in the afternoon session.

Resuming on 267-4, England made a watchful start as they targeted a big first-innings lead and Stokes looked in good touch, drilling Pattinson through mid on for four on his way to a 95-ball half-century.

He went no further though as he feathered one behind trying to hit Cummins (2-78) through the offside.

Bairstow whipped Pattinson (2-67) away to the fence to take England past Australia's first-innings total and Burns played a glorious square drive off Siddle to more than double his runs for the morning, taking him to seven.

Soon after drinks though, he was gone, prodding outside off and nicking a turning delivery from Lyon through to Tim Paine.

Lyon was getting plenty of assistance from a dry and fast-deteriorating pitch but it was a straight one that got the off-spinner his second wicket as Ali shouldered arms and lost his off stump.

Nathan Lyon dismissed Rory Burns and Moeen Ali in the same over

Five balls later, Bairstow was on his way, wafting needlessly outside off and edging Siddle (2-52) to David Warner at first slip.

England had lost 4-18 in 8.4 overs, the last three of those wickets falling in the space of 11 balls at the cost of only four leg byes.

Woakes and Broad ensured there was no further damage and the pair's increasing confidence was perfectly demonstrated by Woakes as he slog-swept Lyon into the stands in the last over of the session.

