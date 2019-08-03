The Ashes 2019: England all out for 374 to lead Australia by 90 after 65-run ninth-wicket stand

England earned a first-innings lead of 90 over Australia after a ninth-wicket stand of 65 between Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad helped the hosts up to 374 before tea on day three of the first Ashes Test.

A flurry of wickets just after drinks in the morning session left England eight down and only 16 runs ahead but Woakes (37no) and Broad (29) frustrated the Australians either side of lunch to give Joe Root's side a far healthier advantage at Edgbaston.

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, who dismissed centurion Rory Burns for 133, both ended up with three wickets for the tourists while Jimmy Anderson (3) came out to bat for England despite the calf injury that kept him off the field for much of the first day and was the last man out before an early tea was called.

England started the day 267-4 and made a watchful start. Ben Stokes (50) looked in good touch, drilling James Pattinson through mid on for four on his way to a 95-ball half-century, only to feather one behind trying to hit Cummins through the off side without adding to his tally.

Jonny Bairstow whipped Pattinson away to the fence to take England past Australia's first-innings 284 and Burns played a glorious square drive off Peter Siddle to more than double his runs for the morning, taking him to seven.

Soon after drinks though, he was gone, prodding outside off and nicking a turning delivery from Lyon through to Tim Paine.

The off-spinner was getting plenty of assistance from a dry and fast-deteriorating pitch but it was a straight one that got him his second wicket as Ali shouldered arms and lost his off stump.

Nathan Lyon dismissed Rory Burns and Moeen Ali in the same over

Five balls later, Bairstow was on his way, wafting needlessly outside off and edging Siddle to David Warner at first slip.

England had lost 4-18 in 8.4 overs, the last three of those wickets falling in the space of 11 balls at the cost of only four leg byes.

Woakes and Broad ensured there was no further damage before lunch and the pair's increasing confidence was perfectly demonstrated by Woakes as he slog-swept Lyon into the stands in the last over of the session.

The pair continued to frustrate Australia for an hour after lunch until Cummins broke the stand, a barrage of short balls culminating in Broad picking out Pattinson at fine leg.

Chris Woakes finished unbeaten on 37 to help earn England a first-innings lead of 90

Anderson and Woakes kept the visitors out in the field for another six overs but the innings came to an end when the No 11, whose running between the wickets had been extremely cautious as he nursed that calf issue, top-edged a sweep off Lyon and was caught at mid on.

It would appear unlikely that Anderson will bowl in the evening session, given his restricted movement while he was batting, meaning England will again be a bowler light as they aim to push home their advantage.

