Ashes 2019: Steve Smith continues to frustrate England on day four

Steve Smith continued to frustrate England, closing in on a second century of the first Ashes Test, as Australia stretched their lead to 141 by lunch on day four at Edgbaston.

Not only did Smith (98no) - resuming 46 not out - breeze past fifty and through to another chance-less hundred, but Travis Head too looked composed at the crease before gifting England their only breakthrough, shortly after registering his half century.

This is the ninth time that Steve Smith has passed 50 in both innings of a Test match. Australia have not lost on any of the previous eight times it's happened. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 4, 2019

Ben Stokes again had the golden arm for England, deceiving Head (51) with a slower ball, who feathered a faint edge through to Jonny Bairstow when attempting to cut hard outside off.

Bairstow had earlier missed a stumping of Head when on 46, failing to gather a low take as he inched out his crease groping at a Joe Denly delivery.

Denly was arguably the pick of the England bowlers in the morning session, the part-time leg-spinner finding more turn than anyone else in this Test as he delivered seven overs for 28 runs, unfortunate not to add to the wicket column.

England were otherwise frustrated in their search for wickets, with two lbw shouts against Head in Stuart Broad's first over the only other 'chances' of note.

Neither appeal was given as, with Broad bowling from round the wicket to the left-hander, both were thought to be sliding on with the angle down the legside - the first shout proved the closest, shown to be just clipping on 'umpire's call'.

Moeen Ali, meanwhile, looked to be struggling for form and confidence in his opening spell of seven overs for 24, sending down a loopy beamer over Smith's head with the fifth delivery of the day.

