Ashes 2019: Steve Smith falls after hundreds in each innings

4:04 The best of the action from day four of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston The best of the action from day four of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston

England finally broke Steve Smith's resistance but not before he became just the fifth Australian to score centuries in each innings of an Ashes Test.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Smith followed up his first-innings 144 with 142, to follow in the footsteps of Warren Bardsley, Arthur Morris, Steve Waugh and Matthew Hayden.

Chris Woakes finally got the wicket England had so desperately been searching for in his first over with the second new ball, finding late swing away on a fuller length, with Smith edging behind attempting an expansive drive.

0:30 The Australian batsman throws his hands at a fuller, wide delivery and he edges it through to Bairstow who takes a good diving catch. An end to another brilliant innings from Smith The Australian batsman throws his hands at a fuller, wide delivery and he edges it through to Bairstow who takes a good diving catch. An end to another brilliant innings from Smith

But it was England's only breakthrough in the afternoon session and just their second of a hugely frustrating fourth day as Australia reached tea 349-5, with a lead of 266 runs.

Smith, who resumed the day 46 not out, shared in century stands with both Travis Head (51) and Matthew Wade (81no), who is closing in on his third Test ton - and first since 2013.

This is the ninth time that Steve Smith has passed 50 in both innings of a Test match. Australia have not lost on any of the previous eight times it's happened. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 4, 2019

Head played nicely too, registering a sixth half century in Tests, before somewhat gifting his wicket away. Ben Stokes again had the golden arm for England, deceiving the Aussie left-hander with a slower ball as he attempted to cut outside off and feathered a faint edge through to Jonny Bairstow

0:34 A slower ball from Ben Stokes does the trick as Travis Head looks to cut and gets a thin edge behind A slower ball from Ben Stokes does the trick as Travis Head looks to cut and gets a thin edge behind

Bairstow had earlier missed a stumping of Head when on 46, failing to gather a low take as he inched out his crease groping at a Joe Denly delivery.

Beyond the missed stumping, and the two breakthroughs themselves, England were otherwise frustrated in their search for wickets, with only a handful of hopeful lbw appeals of note.

10:17 Nasser Hussain and Kumar Sangakkara discuss whether young children should be coached to bat like Steve Smith Nasser Hussain and Kumar Sangakkara discuss whether young children should be coached to bat like Steve Smith

Stuart Broad's opening over of the day brought two of them but, bowling from round the wicket to Head, both were thought to be sliding on with the angle down the legside - the first shout proved the closest, shown to be just clipping on 'umpire's call'.

Woakes and Broad had a shout each against Wade, with the first inside-edged and so turned down by the umpire, while Joel Wilson incredibly gave the second before it was rightly overturned due to height.

0:34 A slower ball from Ben Stokes does the trick as Travis Head looks to cut and gets a thin edge behind A slower ball from Ben Stokes does the trick as Travis Head looks to cut and gets a thin edge behind

England also lost a review to an appeal from an otherwise out-of-sorts Moeen Ali against Smith that was shown to turn too much. But, eventually, they did get their man.

Watch continued live coverage of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Sky Sports The Ashes.