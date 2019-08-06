Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer rips through Gloucestershire second XI as he aims to prove fitness for second Test

Jofra Archer ripped through the Gloucestershire second XI with a six-wicket haul as he looked to prove his fitness ahead of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

The 24-year-old suffered a side strain during England's victorious World Cup campaign and was not selected to play in the red-ball match against Ireland and the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston having failed to recover from the injury.

However, Archer the Sussex Sharks' victory over Kent in the Vitality Blast on Friday, August 2nd and field on the third and fourth days of the hosts' defeat in Birmingham.

And, with James Anderson ruled out of the second Ashes Test at Lord's with a calf injury all eyes were on how Archer would perform in Sussex's second XI match against Gloucestershire at Blackstone Academy Club.

It took the fast bowler just three overs to pick up his first scalp, having Gloucestershire's opener caught behind for one before removing Gareth Roderick to reduce the hosts to 12-2.

Archer then picked up four wickets in 22 balls for just five runs as he skittled the middle-lower order to bowl Gloucestershire out for 79.

