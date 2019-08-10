Fran Wilson and Heather Knight star in KSL win for Western Storm

Fran Wilson was named Player of the Match after her 54 from 35 balls

Heather Knight and Fran Wilson helped steer Western Storm to back-to-back wins to start the Kia Super League as Lancashire Thunder were inflicted to a third straight defeat.

England captain Knight (50no off 52) and international team-mate Wilson (54 off 35) joined forces with Storm 18-2 after four overs in their pursuit of 142 at a blustery Taunton on Saturday afternoon.

But their 88-run stand, plus an enterprising cameo from Sophie Luff (22 off 13), steered the hosts to a six-wicket victory with three balls to spare - Knight sealing her fifty with the match-winning four.

Storm are third in the standings, one point behind Surrey Stars and Southern Vipers, but Thunder prop up the table, having lost to Vipers and Stars last week by 34 runs and eight wickets respectively.

The visitors posted a competitive-looking 141-6 after electing to bat against Storm.

Sune Luus (62 off 48) top-scored on the ground where she struck a half-century for South Africa in a T20I against England last summer, while Harmanpreet Kaur (30 off 18) plundered late runs.

Thunder were on top when Smriti Mandhana (2) and Rachel Priest (12) fell early in the chase but Wilson and Knight's stand rescued Storm.

Wilson holed out with the score on 106 but Luff proved a fine foil for Knight, while Thunder's fielding became ragged towards the end of the game.

Knight's Storm side have never lost a game at Taunton

Lancashire will look to notch a victory at the fourth time of asking when they face Roses rivals Yorkshire Diamonds in Liverpool on Tuesday.

Storm are back in action on Sunday when they play Vipers at The Ageas Bowl, knowing a win will move them top of the nascent table.

