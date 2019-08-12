Kia Women's Super League: Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers washed out

There was disappointment for Surrey Stars' Nat Sciver and Sarah Taylor as their match against Southern Vipers was abandoned without a ball being bowled

Surrey Stars' hopes of extending their 100 per cent record in the Kia Women’s Super League were dashed as rain wiped out their clash with Southern Vipers at The Oval.

The Stars, who are defending the title, had won their first two games in this year's tournament, against Yorkshire Diamonds and Lancashire Thunder.

But Monday's match-up with the Vipers was abandoned without a ball being bowled after umpires Peter Hartley and Jeremy Lloyds ruled that an earlier downpour had left the outfield unfit for play.

England star Nat Sciver, who captains the Stars, said: "There are patches that would make fielding very difficult. We were trying to work out if there was any way, but unfortunately we were not able to get on."

The washout leaves the Stars second in the Super League table, with the Vipers in third - both a point behind front-runners Western Storm.

Rain ruled out any play at The Oval

The Storm, who have won all of their first three games, are in action again on Tuesday when they take on Loughborough Lightning at Bristol.

