PODCAST: Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Australia's preparation

Charles Colvile and Bob Willis are joined by Ryan Sidebottom to discuss the pressure on Jofra Archer, Sam Curran's place in the team, and if Australia have been allowed too much preparation for the Ashes after a washed out first day in the second Test at Lord's.

Having been handed his Test cap by Chris Jordan during the brief break in rain on day one, Bob and Ryan said it was unrealistic to expect Archer to be England's Ashes saviour in the absence of James Anderson.

There were also questions once more about overseas players in the County Championship with Peter Siddle, Cameron Bancroft and James Pattinson having taken advantage of signing for county sides to get acclimatised to English conditions and play themselves into form.

Listen to the podcast above or download here as Ryan spoke about Australia A, which included Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Tim Paine and Pattinson, also playing five one-day matches and a four-day red-ball game against county sides during the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the England players who featured in the World Cup have played no first-class cricket this season, while the last County Championship round finished just under a month ago for those who were not playing 50-over cricket for their country.

And, Australia's quick bowlers had even more practise as the visitors played a three-day red-ball match against Worcestershire between the first Test at Edgbaston and ahead of the second Test at Lord's.

With all the long-format cricket Paine's squad have been afforded this summer, the trio questioned whether England had allowed their counterparts too much preparation for this Ashes series and if those decisions will haunt them.

