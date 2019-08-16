Andrew Strauss and Kumar Sangakkara on slip catching and wicketkeeping

8:19 Kumar Sangakkara and Andrew Strauss demonstrate catching behind the wicket in the Ashes Zone Kumar Sangakkara and Andrew Strauss demonstrate catching behind the wicket in the Ashes Zone

Catching can be challenging at any time but how can you maximise your chances of success when the elements are against you?

Andrew Strauss and Kumar Sangakkara joined Ian Ward in The Zone to talk about the art of slip-catching and wicketkeeping.

Packed with tips and drills for kids and those looking to improve their game, the video at the top of this page will give you the ideal platform to perfect your skills.

With over 200 Test caps between them, Strauss and Sangakkara share their experience of catching behind the wicket including:

Where to stand as a wicketkeeper and how to maximise your chances of taking the ball

The ideal place for the ball to go into your gloves and why repetition is key to catching in the cordon

How crucial it is to have a solid foundation and the importance of good posture, particularly against spin

