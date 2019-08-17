Ashes 2019: Steve Smith torments England with another fifty at Lord's

1:14 Highlights from the fourth day of the second Ashes Test as Australia reply to England's 258 all out. Highlights from the fourth day of the second Ashes Test as Australia reply to England's 258 all out.

Steve Smith was England's tormentor once again as he reached his 25th Test fifty on the fourth morning at Lord's as Australia battled to 155-5 at lunch in the second Ashes Test.

The tourists added 75 runs in the session for the loss of just a solitary wicket as Smith batted patiently throughout the morning and walked off unbeaten on 53 at the interval.

Stuart Broad took the first wicket of the day, tempting Matthew Wade into a drive and finding a thick outside edge to Rory Burns, who took a good low catch at gully.

Smith and Tim Paine shared an unbroken stand of 53 to take Australia to within 103 runs of England's first innings total and leave the hosts needing to take quick wickets in the afternoon session to avoid the prospect of the match meandering towards a draw.

After a bright and sunny start to the morning, the skies clouded over just as play began to assist the England bowlers and in the eighth over of the day, having beaten the bat on a number of occasion, they got their reward as Broad (3-44) removed Wade (6).

Jofra Archer challenged Smith as he went through his full arsenal of deliveries in one entertaining over, finding the edge with a knuckle-ball only for it to drop short of second slip.

Chris Woakes threatened Paine's outside edge from the Nursery End but the Australia skipper and his predecessor continued to accumulate runs with Smith reaching his half-century with a hoick to cow corner off Jack Leach shortly before the break.

