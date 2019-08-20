England Women coach Mark Robinson stands down

Mark Robinson has left his role with England Women

Mark Robinson has left his role as England Women's head coach in the wake of their Ashes defeat to Australia.

England managed just one victory during the multi-format series, in the final T20I, as they fell to a 12-4 points defeat against Meg Lanning's side.

The team's tactics came under scrutiny during the Test match of the Women's Ashes, with Heather Knight's side - despite needing to win the red-ball match to keep the series alive - scoring just 14 runs in 15 overs on day three.

Robinson, who took charge in November 2015, was at the helm as England won the World Cup at a sold-out Lord's in July 2017.

However, last November England were bowled out for just 107 in the Women's World T20 final as they were crushed by Australia.

Assistant coach Alastair Maiden will take temporary charge of the team ahead of this December's ICC Women's Championship series against Pakistan.

"Mark can reflect on his time as England Coach with a great deal of pride," Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket said.

"Winning the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017 in front of a packed Lord's Cricket Ground was a landmark moment for the whole game and his leadership and professionalism were an integral part of our success.

"He drove high standards across young players to become the best team in the world as well as coaching them to understand the demands of professional sport.

"However, after discussions with Mark, we have agreed that now is the right time for him to step down as England Women's head coach.

"It is important that we give Mark's successor time to shape the team's future direction and to begin to develop strong relationships with the players as we plan for the next phase of our international calendar."

Robinson, who was previously the head coach of Sussex, added: "Although the recent Ashes was a difficult series, a few hard weeks doesn't take anything away from what has been a wonderful four years.

"Nothing could ever surpass winning the ICC Women's World Cup on home soil, but from a pure coaching perspective, reaching the T20 final last November - with a depleted team, three non-contracted players and three players 20 years old or younger - is a huge personal highlight.

"It's been exciting to watch so many players grow and to watch so many records broken, but it feels the right time for me to take on a new challenge and to allow a different voice to come in before the next T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I would like to thank everyone associated with England Women for all the kindness and support they have shown me and wish Heather and the team all the best for the future."