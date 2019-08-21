Yorkshire beat Nottinghamshire as Keshav Maharaj picks up six-wicket haul

Keshav Maharaj has taken 28 wickets in four games as Yorkshire's overseas player

Yorkshire claimed the six wickets they needed to secure a fifth Specsavers County Championship win of the season, beating struggling Nottinghamshire by 143 runs shortly after lunch on day four at Scarborough.

Nottinghamshire, chasing an unlikely 387 - only once had they scored more in any Division One innings this season - started the day on 135-4 and were bowled out for 243.

South African Test left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj picked up four of the remaining wickets to fall to finish with 6-95 from 30 overs.

Ben Duckett resumed unbeaten on 47 and made an entertaining 75 off 110 balls but it was the highest score of the innings.

Liam Patterson-White also impressed on the way to his maiden fifty in his third game - his innings of 58 not out coming off 134 deliveries.

Yorkshire's haul of 20 points maintains their place in third after 11 games, and they will head into the final three rounds 37 points behind leaders Essex.

