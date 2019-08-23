KSL 2019: Loughborough Lightning beat Surrey Stars to reach FInals Day and dump out holders

Mignon du Preez has scored 246 runs from seven innings in the KSL this year

Loughborough Lightning qualified for Kia Super League Finals Day and dumped holders Surrey Stars out in the process.

Mignon du Preez was the star with the bat for the hosts in Loughborough once again as she struck an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls, hitting four maximums, as Loughborough chased down 148 in 18.3 overs with five wickets spare - Chamari Attapatu also making a fine 45. Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars scorecard

Surrey opted to bat first, Lizelle Lee was trapped lbw first ball of the match by Kathryn Bruce and opening partner Dane van Niekerk was then bowled by Jenny Gunn as the Stars slipped to 26-2.

England teammates Sarah Taylor and Nat Sciver shared a vital 87-run third-wicket partnership, with the latter bringing up her half-century off 31 balls before she was caught off Georgia Elwiss for 53.

Taylor (51) completed her fifty by hitting Bryce for back-to-back boundaries but was bowled next ball by the medium-pacer as Surrey lost 4-25 off the final 21 balls of their innings, which proved detrimental to their hopes of victory.

Alyssa Healy scored her first half-century of the KSL this season

Alyssa Healy's 77 off 38 balls helped Yorkshire Diamonds complete the double over local rivals Lancashire Thunder as they sealed a six-wicket win to keep alive their slim hopes of reaching Finals Day. Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder scorecard

Australia wicketkeeper-opener Healy struck a mesmerising 12 fours and three sixes in her innings as the Diamonds chased down 165 against the winless Thunder.

Although Healy was caught off England spinner Sophie Ecclestone (2-18), Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues made an unbeaten 43 off 31 balls to take the hosts to victory with seven balls spare.

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur (38) and Ellie Threlkeld (52) had shared a 74-run fourth-wicket partnership - with the latter scoring her first half-century of the tournament - as Thunder posted a competitive looking 164-5, though it proved to be too little as the away side slipped to their seventh defeat of the competition.