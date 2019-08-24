Ashes 2019: England chasing record 359 to beat Australia at Headingley

England celebrate James Pattinson's wicket in the opening session on day three at Headingley

England require their highest-ever run-chase of 359 to beat Australia in the third Test at Headingley and keep the Ashes series alive.

After labouring somewhat in taking Australia's final four second-innings wickets in the morning session on day three, England's openers survived a tricky 20-minute spell before lunch as they went into the interval on 11 without loss.

Rory Burns took an early blow on the right thumb to only his second ball faced as Pat Cummins - who has picked him up three times in the series so far - again targeted the left-handed opener early on with some short stuff.

Earlier on Saturday, resuming their second innings on 171-6, Australia initially frustrated their hosts for the opening 45 minutes - Marnus Labuschagne dropped for the third time in the match, to go with a further dismissal off a no-ball on Friday.

Jonny Bairstow was the guilty party for the second time as Labuschagne, on 60 at the time, prodded a Stuart Broad delivery towards Joe Root at first slip, only for the wicketkeeper to dive into view and shell the opportunity.

Root would finally register his 100th Test catch to see off James Pattinson (20), with Jofra Archer (2-40) returning to the attack and producing the kind of ferociously fast spell that is becoming his trademark.

Labuschagne took another brutal blow to the helmet - nearly identical to the one he wore second-ball at Lord's - but, as is becoming the gutsy Australian batsman's own trademark, he was unruffled and quickly refocussed.

However, after Ben Stokes (3-56) did for Cummins (6) with a sharp bouncer of his own fended to gully, Labuschagne finally fell for 80, run out off a fast, flat throw from Joe Denly at third man following an initial misfield that prompted the batsman's push for two.

Nathan Lyon (9) was the last man to fall, chopping Archer onto his stumps, before England got their chase underway.

