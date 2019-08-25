Ashes 2019: England need 121 more to win as third Test heads for thrilling finale

Jonny Bairstow took the attack to the Australia bowlers on the fourth morning

The third Ashes Test is heading for a thrilling finish at Headingley as England reached 238-4 at lunch on day four, needing another 121 to win.

Requiring an England Test record chase of 359 to level the series, the hosts lost captain Joe Root (77) early on but an unbroken counter-attacking stand of 79 between Ben Stokes (32no) and Jonny Bairstow (34no) put the pressure back on the Australia bowlers.

The England pair added 45 runs in a five-over spell just after the second new ball had been taken, delighting the sell-out crowd roaring them on in Leeds.

Australia will know just one wicket will change the whole complexion of the game and they could still secure the victory to retain the Ashes.

Ben Stokes was thumped on the helmet by a Josh Hazlewood bouncer

It was an understandably nervy start to proceedings for England as Australia reeled off four maidens to start the day and Stokes was rattled by a bouncer from Josh Hazlewood before Root eventually got his side up and running with a single.

He added just one more to his overnight total though before he was dismissed by Lyon. The England captain skipped down the track and tried to whip the ball over the legside but got an inside edge that looped up off his pad, over wicketkeeper Tim Paine and into the hands of David Warner as he dived across from slip.

With another 200 still needed and the new ball just a couple of overs away, England were in a precarious position but Bairstow came in and was positive from the off.

The runs were already starting to flow for the home side when Bairstow thumped back-to-back boundaries off Hazlewood just before drinks, the first of them a glorious cover drive, and when he sprinted back for a second a couple of overs later having sent a thick edge into the offside, a guttural roar went up around Headingley to acknowledge England reaching 200.

At that stage it may have been more a show of defiance than genuine belief but as Stokes hooked Pat Cummins for six and the runs required continued to tick down, an England win suddenly did not seem quite so improbable.

A threatening spell from Lyon late in the session provided a reminder this game is still very much alive for both sides but it was England with the slight advantage as they walked off for lunch to a standing ovation.

