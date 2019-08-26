England should drop Jason Roy for Ollie Pope in Ashes fourth Test, says Bob Willis

1:42 Former England captain Bob Willis says the current side must make changes to their batting line-up for the last two Ashes Test matches Former England captain Bob Willis says the current side must make changes to their batting line-up for the last two Ashes Test matches

Bob Willis says England batsman Jason Roy should be dropped for Ollie Pope in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, with Joe Denly being promoted to open the batting.

Ben Stokes' heroic innings at Headingley kept England's Ashes hopes alive on Sunday as they beat Australia by just one wicket, thanks to his unbeaten 135.

Stokes' knock has been described as one of the greatest of all time, but Willis says England should not be so reliant on the all-rounder, with changes in the batting line-up required for the fourth test at Old Trafford.

Willis said: "The Jason Roy experiment hasn't worked. Some people would say give him a chance in the middle order but I think his confidence is shot at the moment and I would replace him with his Surrey colleague Ollie Pope, who's in terrific form at the moment. He's had a taste of Test match cricket.

"Joe Denly would obviously have to go up and open the innings which is quite tough on him. He's obviously got problems with the short ball, as have many of the England players. They're not used to seeing that in red-ball cricket in the County Championship.

Jason Roy has struggled opening the batting, scoring just 57 runs in six innings

"I would have Burns and Denly opening the batting, with Pope slotting in at No 6 in the order after Root, Stokes, Bairstow and Buttler at No 7 just about retaining his place. Jos needs some runs but obviously that run out was very unfortunate.

"It weakens the batting a little bit if James Anderson is fit, replacing Chris Woakes, with Archer coming in as high as No 8. But the top seven should be capable of getting the runs and I'm sure Ben Stokes would have inspired all those batsmen to do better at Old Trafford."

England's victory levelled the series 1-1 with two Tests left to play and Sunday's stunning comeback could give the hosts momentum to go on and win the series.

Ben Stokes and Jack Leach put on a last-wicket stand of 76

However, when asked whether England should now go on to regain the Ashes, Willis replied: "I think it's a little bit early to say England are going to go on and regain the Ashes simply because England only have those two high-quality Test match batsmen in Root and Stokes.

"The other players have got to come to the party, they've got to learn to play this short pitch bowling and hang in there and occupy the crease.

"67 all out is just not satisfactory, so they will have learnt from that mistake. They've got to leave the ball outside the off stump when the ball is new, make the ball come to them - five days is a long time."

Australia will be looking to improve their batting line-up with the return of star man Steve Smith after he was excluded from the third Test due to concussion.

Willis believes Australia could make multiple changes, with Mitchell Starc coming in to strengthen the bowling attack.

He said: "Australia for their part will obviously have Steve Smith back, the biggest thorn in England's side of all time, so they'll come back very strongly.

"I'm amazed that they haven't played Mitchell Starc in this series so far, not only for his bowling but for the rough he would create for Nathan Lyon because Nathan Lyon has been pretty sterile the last couple of matches.

"Stokes has played him particularly well. We thought he was going to be a huge threat but if Starc comes back and creates those foot-marks he still could be."

