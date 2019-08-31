Jasprit Bumrah takes hat-trick as India dominate second Test against West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah destroyed the West Indies' top order

Jasprit Bumrah became just the third India bowler to take a Test hat-trick during his second-successive red-ball five-wicket haul against the West Indies.

The 25-year-old seamer had John Campbell caught behind off his 16th delivery before producing a devastating spell in his fourth over.

A length ball from Bumrah caught Darren Bravo's edge and was well-taken by KL Rahul at second slip before Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase were trapped lbw for golden ducks for the hat-trick which reduced the hosts to 13-4.

A fine diving take from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps then removed Kraigg Brathwaite (10) as Bumrah destroyed the West Indies' top order.

Bumrah was forced off the field after the first ball of his sixth over but he had Jason Holder (18) caught off his first ball after his return to end the day with figures of 6-16 from 9.1 overs, as the hosts closed on 87-7, still requiring another 130 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Hanuma Vihari had a previous Test high score of 93

Earlier, Hanuma Vihari (111) struck his maiden Test century from 200 balls and Ishant Sharma hit his highest-ever score of 57 to help India post 416 from their first innings.

