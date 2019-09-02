England Ashes stars to find out what team they will play for in The Hundred in early October

Who will Ben Stokes play for in The Hundred?

The selection process for The Hundred will get underway early next month when England's Test players are among those to find out which team they will play for.

Each of the eight teams - based in Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Southampton and two in London (Lord's and the Oval) - will get their pick of a red-ball contracted player.

The system means a difficult choice for the Leeds-based team, whose catchment area also includes Durham, and could see Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow playing elsewhere should they decide to select Headingley Ashes Test hero Ben Stokes as their Test representative.

Teams without a red-ball contracted player in their area will be able to select from elsewhere and, after each team has one Test player, the remainder will be allocated to their local area.

Each team will also have the option to negotiate with and select two local 'icon' players who have been playing county cricket within their catchment area.

Joe Root could end up playing away from his home county

The main player draft, which will be televised on Sky Sports, takes place on October 20 and a random draw will decide the order of selection.

That draft will run in a snake format, so the team picking first in the first round, will pick last in the second round - teams will get 100 seconds to make their selection.

Following The Draft each team will have the opportunity for a final 'Wildcard' pick, which will not be made until next year's Vitality Blast, giving high performers a final chance to secure a team for The Hundred.

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred said: "The men's player Draft will be a historic moment for the game, with fans able to find out which world-class players will be representing their team in The Hundred.

"We are set to have eight brilliant, evenly matched new cricket teams that will inspire existing and new fans."

Southampton coach Charlotte Edwards is excited to start building her Hundred squad

Meanwhile, 11 venues have been identified to host games in the Women's Competition during The Hundred.

Bristol, Taunton, Worcester, Chelmsford, Northampton, Beckenham, Derby, Leicester and Hove are all well-established county venues while the Leeds franchise will play games at York Cricket Club and South Northumberland Cricket Club.

The player selection format is different to the men's competition, with each team obliged to sign two players from the current England Women's central contract list - those selections will be made during September.

Stage two of the player selection process (October 1-May 30) will then see each team sign their remaining 13 players from across three different player pools - the remaining England Women's centrally contracted players, overseas players and domestic players.

Southampton Women's head coach Charlotte Edwards said: "It's really exciting that we'll have an open market system and that all of the teams will be recruiting their own players for the first time. It shows how the women's game has evolved and developed.

"I know I can't wait to start building our team and I'm sure for the players it will be a really interesting process."