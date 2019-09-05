Rahmat Shah hits Afghanistan's first Test hundred against Bangladesh

Rahmat Shah became the first Afghanistan batsman to score a Test century

Rahmat Shah became Afghanistan's first Test centurion as the visitors reached a strong position on the first day of their one-off match against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

SCORECARD

Rahmat hit 102, sharing a record 120-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Asghar Afghan, who remained unbeaten on 88 as his side posted 271-5 at stumps.

Afghanistan initially struggled after winning the toss, with Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam claiming his 100th Test wicket as he bamboozled Ihsanullah Janat (4) with a googly.

Asghar Afghan put on 120 for the fourth wicket with Rahmat

Taijul also removed debutant Ibrahim Zadran (21) and Afghanistan were 77-3 when Hashmatullah Shahidi (14) fell to Mahmudullah on the stroke of lunch.

But the fourth-wicket pair proved difficult to shift and Ramat - who had narrowly missed out on a ton in Afghanistan's previous Test against Ireland - reached three figures with a late cut for four shortly after tea.

However, he fell to off-spinner Nayeem Hasan's next delivery, edging to slip, and Mohammad Nabi also departed for a duck three balls later as Bangladesh fought back.

Asghar dug in at the other end, gaining strong support from Afsar Zazai (35 not out) and the duo had put together an unbroken partnership of 74 by the close.