Ashes Debate Podcast: England fighting to save Old Trafford Test after last Australia strike

Rory Burns impressed at the top of the order for England but after Josh Hazlewood made three late strikes, are the hosts fighting to save their chances of regaining the Ashes?

Jonathan Trott joined Bob Willis and Charles Colvile to discuss a mixed day for England as Burns' and captain Joe Root's 141-run third-wicket stand was brought to an end during the evening session as Josh Hazlewood picked up 3-18 in a searing six over spell to leave the hosts 98 runs short of their follow-on target with five wickets spare.

Bob was impressed by opener Burns' temperament and ability to concentrate out in the middle for long periods of time, while former England batsman Trott believes the batsman has improved during the series having had more time to bat against the red ball.

Also on the latest Ashes Debate podcast…

- Bob's and Charles' memories of Abdul Qadir following his passing

- How Burns has improved playing against the short ball

- Have Australia turned to short-pitched bowling too quickly?

- Is it frustrating to see Joe Root fail to convert another half-century into three figures?

- Are the umpires too lenient on short-pitched bowling?

- How players use the nets ahead of and in between games

- What are England's chances of winning or saving this Test match?

