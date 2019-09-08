Ashes 2019: Australia need four wickets to retain urn as England battle at Old Trafford

Mitchell Starc celebrates dismissing Jonny Bairstow

Australia need four wickets in the final session to retain the Ashes after reducing England to 166-6 at tea on day five of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

England, who had resumed on 18-2, lost Jason Roy (31) and Ben Stokes (1) in the morning and Joe Denly (53) and Jonny Bairstow (25) in the afternoon.

Pat Cummins thought he had completed a five-for when he had Craig Overton (12no) given out lbw, only for the decision to be overturned with the ball striking the England man outside the line.

Pat Cummins removed Jason Roy and Ben Stokes in Sunday's morning session

The hosts are aiming to bat out the final day of a Test to earn a draw for the first time since doing so in New Zealand in 2013 and, with Jos Buttler (30no) at the crease, still have hope.

Should Australia win, they will move 2-1 up in the series with one match to play and become the first touring side to leave England as Ashes holders since the Steve Waugh-captained team of 2001.

Cummins struck twice in the first session, bowling Roy and having Stokes caught behind, while Nathan Lyon had Denly pouched at short leg in the second before Mitchell Starc pinned Bairstow lbw.

Cummins had started the victory push on Saturday evening, reducing England to 0-2 four balls into their innings when he dislodged Rory Burns and Joe Root for ducks from successive deliveries.

