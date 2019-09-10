The Hundred: Stephen Fleming and Salliann Briggs named head coaches of Nottingham-based team

Stephen Fleming will return to Trent Bridge to coach the Nottingham-based mens's team in The Hundred

Stephen Fleming and Salliann Briggs have been appointed of as head coaches of the Nottingham-based team in The Hundred.

Former New Zealand captain Fleming is the most successful coach in the history of the Indian Premier League, winning three titles with the Chennai Super Kings. He returns to Trent Bridge where he skippered Nottinghamshire to the 2005 County Championship title.

Briggs led Loughborough Lightning to Kia Super League Finals Day for the first time in 2018 and is coach of the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia.

England vs Australia Live on

"I am looking forward to returning to Nottingham," Fleming said. "It was a special part of my career and it allowed me to fall back in love with the game. My memories with Nottingham and Trent Bridge are outstanding."

Fleming is regarded as one of the most tactically astute minds in world cricket and said the knowledge of his assistant coaches, who will be announced soon, will play a central part of his preparation for the inaugural season and the Men's Player Draft on Sunday, October 20.

Grimsby-born Briggs was coach of Loughborough Lightning from 2016 to 2018, topping the Kia Super League Table in 2018 and reaching Finals Day on two occasions.

Salliann Briggs is coach of Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL

"It's a great opportunity and I'm really looking forward to getting started and building the team," she said.

"When The Hundred was first announced I was struck by how it was different from the IPL and the Big Bash and I thought it was a great idea to create something different from those tournaments, rather than attempt to compete with them.

"Since then you look at the coaches who are getting involved - and it looks as if the best players want to be involved as well - and it just feels like we're set to be involved in a really good tournament."