David Warner's Ashes nightmare continues on day two against England at The Oval

David Warner was one of two early victims for Jofra Archer

David Warner's nightmare Ashes series continued as he was dismissed for five in Australia's reply to England's 294 all out on day two at The Oval.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY / IN-PLAY CLIPS

The left-hander avoided the ignominy of four straight ducks but after clipping Stuart Broad for a single and edging Jofra Archer for four, he chased a wide ball off the latter and was caught behind by Jonny Bairstow.

The Ashes Debate Live on

Archer also had Marcus Harris (3) caught at slip, meaning England are now once again working out how to dismiss Steve Smith (14no), who, alongside Marnus Labuschagne (32no), has helped Australia from 14-2 to 55-2 at lunch, a deficit of 239 runs.

Sam Curran did cause Smith a few problems close to the interval, though, seeing two vocal lbw appeals turned down by Kumar Dharamsena after he had struck the right-hander on the pad with balls that curled in.

Dharmasena's fellow umpire Marais Erasmus did not give Warner out initially but was forced to overturn his decision after an England review with UltraEdge showing a clear spike as the batsman looked to cut Archer.

Warner is averaging 9.33 in the series

Warner's series average is now 9.33 - the opener has made double figures just once, in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley when he battled to 61.

The 32-year-old's exit ensured there have now been a record-extending 18 opening stands below fifty in this series, beating the 16 seen in the four-Test, West Indies vs England series in 1934-35.

England had earlier added 23 runs to their overnight 271-8 before Australia polished off the innings 31 balls into the morning's play - Jos Buttler (70) and Jack Leach (21) the men to fall and Mitchell Marsh (5-46) completing his maiden Test-match five-wicket haul.

Mitchell Marsh's bowling stats Test career: 40 wickets @ 39.57

The Oval: 10 wickets @ 13.20

Buttler's effervescent knock came to a close when he was bowled by Pat Cummins (3-84) off inside edge and pad - Cummins moving onto 27 wickets for the series at 18.59 - while Leach was also bowled as he defended a delivery from Marsh onto his stumps.

Watch continued coverage of the fifth Ashes Test live on Sky Sports The Ashes (channel 404). You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.