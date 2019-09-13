England's Jofra Archer takes six wickets as Steve Smith falls short of another Ashes ton

6:12 Highlights from day two of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at The Oval Highlights from day two of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at The Oval

Steve Smith missed out on a fourth hundred of the Ashes series as Jofra Archer's six wickets helped England skittle Australia for 225 and take charge of the fifth Test on day two at The Oval.

Smith (80) notched his 10th fifty-plus score in a row in Ashes cricket but was unable to complete his 27th Test hundred when, having been dropped on 66 by Joe Root off Sam Curran, he was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes.

Archer (6-62) removed four of Australia's top six and then ousted Nathan Lyon (25) and Peter Siddle (18) after a pesky ninth-wicket stand of 37 - Siddle out to a superb one-handed catch at gully from Rory Burns - as he claimed his second six-wicket haul of the series.

The impressive Curran (3-46), meanwhile, was at one point on a hat-trick on his home ground as the tourists - save for one man - stuttered in reply to England's 294 all out to trail by 69 on first innings.

Smith took his tally of runs in the series to 751 at an average of 125.16 but with only the reliable Marnus Labuschagne (48) providing much in the way of support and David Warner (5) continuing his nightmare series with an eighth-single figure score in nine knocks, England ended the day on top in their bid for a win that would earn a 2-2 draw.

Burns (4no) and Joe Denly (1no) swelled their side's lead to 78 during a nervy 3.5 overs before stumps - Denly dropped by Marcus Harris at slip after Josh Hazlewood induced the edge and Burns successfully overturning an lbw dismissal off the same bowler, with England closing on 9-0.

Australia - looking to win a series in England for the first time since 2001 - had polished off the hosts' first innings 31 balls into day two after they resumed on 271-8 with Jos Buttler and Jack Leach at the crease.

Pat Cummins (3-84) castled Buttler (70) off inside edge and pad to end a ninth-wicket stand of 68 with Leach (21) and move onto 27 wickets for the series, before Leach dragged onto his stumps looking to defend to hand Mitchell Marsh (5-46) his maiden Test five-wicket haul.

Mitchell Marsh's bowling stats Test career: 40 wickets @ 39.57

The Oval: 10 wickets @ 13.20

Marsh now averages 13.20 with the ball in two Tests at The Oval, having bagged five wickets at the venue in Australia's innings win four years ago.

Warner's batting average in this series, though, is now at a dire 9.33.

The left-hander avoided the ignominy of a fourth straight duck but was soon on his way after a successful England review - UltraEdge confirmed a spike as Warner looked to cut a wide delivery from Archer, with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus' initial decision then overturned.

Warner's early exit means there have now been a record-extending 18 opening stands below fifty in this series across both sides, beating the 16 seen in the West Indies versus England series in 1934-35.

A squared-up Harris (3) became Archer's next victim when he steered a ball that angled in and then straightened to Ben Stokes at slip - Australia 14-2 at that point - but there would be no more breakthroughs before lunch despite some hearty lbw appeals, two from Curran against Smith as he curled the ball in to the in-form right-hander.

Labuschagne survived an lbw scare against Stuart Broad, too, only to fall in that manner when he failed to clip an Archer in-swinger into the leg side and was out plumb having put on 69 with Smith - Archer banishing the batsman after earlier bruising him with a blow on the forearm.

Curran was rewarded for his skill and persistence when he got rid of Wade lbw - the Australian's review in vain with the swinging delivery set to clip the outside of his leg stump - and after Archer had Marsh (17) caught by Leach at fine leg, Curran struck twice in as many balls.

The left-armer first had opposition captain Tim Paine (1) swallowed by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and then smashed the next ball into Cummins' pad - Australia tumbling from 160-4 to 166-7.

Curran should have been the bowler to remove Smith - Root fumbling in the cordon, perhaps put off by Stokes diving across him - but that accolade went to Woakes as Smith surprisingly missed a straight ball.

Lyon and Siddle frustrated England - Lyon striking four fours and six as well as being dropped by Leach in the deep - before both fell to Archer, with Lyon bowled by a yorker and Siddle caught brilliantly by Burns.

