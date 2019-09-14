England stretch lead over Australia but lose Joe Root by lunch on day three at The Oval

England stretched their lead to 157 for the loss of two wickets by lunch on day three of the fifth Ashes Test, with the late dismissal of Joe Root to Nathan Lyon dampening somewhat an otherwise strong opening session.

Much like the late September sun that drenched The Oval, England sizzled early on with the bat, Joe Denly in particular playing very positively through to 37 not out.

Denly is averaging 43.00 in the second innings of matches in this series. Ben Stokes (128.50) is the only England player to average more. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 14, 2019

Denly struck five boundaries and a six in the session, the first of which came off Pat Cummins' third ball of the day - a neat, straight drive past mid off - while he plundered 10 off two balls in Lyon's opening over, launching a straight six into the stands.

It was part of a clear, aggressive gameplan from England against the offspinner, not wanting Lyon to settle into a spell on a pitch that is beginning to break up but, while 20 runs came from his first three overs, Rory Burns departed for 20 in the last of those when looking to play one attacking shot too many.

Three bowlers have now dismissed Joe Root seven times in Test cricket: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. No other bowler has dismissed him more than five times. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 14, 2019

Burns went after a short, wide one but succeeded only in bottom-edging his attempted cut through to the wicketkeeper, while Root (21) edged Lyon to slip second ball as he was brought back into the attack just before the break.

