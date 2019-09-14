Cricket News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

Joe Denly and Ben Stokes share century stand as England stretch lead over Australia

Ben Stokes dropped on seven; Joe Denly survives lbw decision on 54

Last Updated: 14/09/19 3:55pm

England stretched their lead to 262 by tea on day three at The Oval, pressing home their advantage over Australia in the fifth Ashes Test.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Joe Denly (82no) and Ben Stokes (57no) both brought up half centuries in the afternoon session, sharing in an unbroken 106-run stand, though Australia had a chance to pick up Stokes for just seven and Denly for 54.

Steve Smith dropped Stokes, a sharp chance off Nathan Lyon that flew to him at slip, while Mitchell Marsh should have had Denly lbw, only for umpire Marais Erasmus to give it not out and Australia, not for the first time in the series, getting a DRS call wrong.

England were aggressive right from the off against Lyon, not wanting the offspinner to settle on a pitch that is beginning to break up. Denly plundered 10 off two balls from his opening over, launching a straight six down the ground, while Stokes too slog-swept the spinner into the stands later in the afternoon.

Lyon did, however, manage to strike twice in the morning session, with Rory Burns (20) first gifting his wicket away, bottom-edging an attempted cut behind, and Joe Root (21) edging Lyon to Smith just before lunch.

Denly and Stokes were largely untroubled in the afternoon as both passed fifty - Stokes bringing up his with a second six hoicked into deep midwicket off an absolute pie from part-time legspinner Marnus Labuschagne - while their century stand came up shortly before tea.

Also See:

Watch continued live coverage from day three of the fifth Ashes Test on Sky Sports The Ashes.

Follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK