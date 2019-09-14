Debate Podcast: Jason Gillespie and Bob Willis discuss if England will level Ashes

England took control of the Oval Test thanks to opener Joe Denly - and some hapless DRS decisions on the field by Australia!

Former Australian bowler Jason Gillespie joined Bob Willis and Charles Colvile in the studio to reflect on all the day three goings-on, including Denly's career-best 94.

England reached 313-8 before stumps - a lead of 382 runs. But is that enough, especially with Steve Smith in the tourists' ranks?

Also on the latest Ashes Debate podcast…

- England's reasons to be cheerful - starting with Denly's promotion to opener. But will he be on the next Ashes tour?

- why Jason thinks Australia are capable of pulling off a famous fourth-innings chase on a flat pitch

- is Australia's rotation of their seamers working? Jason gives his verdict on the Mitchell Starc question

- how will history remember the Trevor Bayliss years? Bob explains why he's a big Bayliss fan…

- how do counties balance the desire of players to play in T20 tournaments around the world but preparing themselves properly for red-ball cricket

- Jason gives us the inside-track from Sussex on Jofra Archer and how he has risen up the ranks - and says we haven't seen the best of him as a batsman

