Stuart Broad gets David Warner for seventh time in Ashes series as Australia stutter in 399 chase

David Warner scored just 95 runs in 10 innings in this Ashes series and was dismissed by Stuart Broad seven times

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for the seventh time in the series as England reduced Australia to 68-3 at lunch in their bid for a series-tying draw on day four of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

Warner (11) edged Broad to Rory Burns at slip to end a dreadful series with 95 runs in 10 innings at an average of 9.50 - the left-hander's final knock only the second time he reached double figures.

David Warner averaged 9.5 this series. No opener has ever batted as often in a Test series and averaged less. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 15, 2019

Warner and Marcus Harris (9) had completed Australia's highest opening stand this summer - a paltry 18 - before Broad sent Harris' off stump cartwheeling from around the wicket.

Australia, chasing 399 for victory after dismissing England for 329, were then steadied by the usual suspects Steve Smith (18no) and Marnus Labuschagne (14) - only for Jack Leach to turn a delivery past the latter's outside edge and have him stumped by Jonny Bairstow.

Jonny Bairstow and Jack Leach celebrate the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne

Leach (9) and Jofra Archer (3) fell inside 20 minutes after England had resumed on 313-8 - Archer out caught behind on review after he was shown to have gloved Pat Cummins down the leg-side, and Leach caught off Nathan Lyon (4-69) at mid-on after top-edging a sweep.

Broad swelled England's total by thumping two sixes off Cummins, before his two wickets and one for Leach boosted their hopes of a 2-2 draw.

Smith - who now has Matthew Wade (10no) for company - still stands in their way, though.

