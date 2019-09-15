England draw Ashes series with Australia after big victory at The Oval

England beat Australia at The Oval to earn a 2-2 series draw

England ensured the Ashes series ended 2-2 after dismissing Australia for 263 on day four at The Oval to complete a 135-run victory in the final Test after being held up by Matthew Wade.

Wade delayed England with his fourth Test ton and second of the series, during which time he became embroiled in a fascinating battle with Jofra Archer as he was peppered with scorching short balls, struck on the body, hooked a six and the two stared each other down.

However, he was finally dismissed for 117 by England captain Joe Root (2-26), who then took a stunning catch to dismiss last man Josh Hazlewood off Jack Leach (4-49), as the tourists failed to become the first Australia team to win a Test series outright in England since Steve Waugh's 2001 side.

Stuart Broad (4-62) ensured Steve Smith (23) failed to pass fifty for the first time in the series, while he also removed David Warner (11) for the seventh time this summer as the batsman ended the campaign with a dire return of 95 runs in 10 innings at an average of 9.5 - the worst by any opener ever to bat as many times in a Test series.

Steve Smith trudges off after being dismissed for 23 by Stuart Broad

England's victory was a fine send-off for Trevor Bayliss, who will now bow out as head coach, four years after steering his charges to an Ashes victory in his first series in charge.

Bayliss' hopes of finishing his tenure the way he started it were dashed when England were crushed by 185 runs in the fourth Test at Manchester - Australia moving 2-1 ahead after also winning the opener at Edgbaston before a Lord's draw and England's Ben Stokes-inspired victory in Leeds.

Bayliss could pinpoint James Anderson's calf injury as a key blow for his side, but his regular new-ball partner Broad has stepped up in Anderson's absence and starred again on Sunday, including having Smith caught by Stokes at leg slip.

Stuart Broad castled Marcus Harris for nine on day four

Broad's Sunday fun began with the bat when he smote Pat Cummins for two meaty sixes to end unbeaten on 12 as England were dismissed for 329 after resuming on 313-8 - Archer (3) out gloving behind after a successful Australia review and Leach (9) skying Nathan Lyon (4-69) to mid-on.

Broad was soon into his work with the ball, though, sending Marcus Harris' off stump cartwheeling to oust the batsman for nine and end Australia's highest opening stand of the series at a paltry 18.

The England seamer then got rid of Warner once again when the out-of-form left-hander prodded him to Rory Burns at slip - Warner's scores this series an alarming 2, 8, 3, 5, 61, 0, 0, 0, 5 and now 11.

David Warner scored just 95 runs in 10 innings in this Ashes series and was dismissed by Broad seven times

Warner's exit brought Smith to the crease but the 30-year-old - who was aiming to become only the second player, after Herbert Sutcliffe, to score hundreds in three successive Oval Tests - became Broad's third victim, leaving him 27 runs short of 7,000 in Test cricket.

Smith concluded the series with 774 runs at 110.57 after scoring 144, 142, 92, 211, 82 and 80 in his six previous outings, the Australian also missing three knocks after a concussion forced him to sit out the second innings at Lord's and the whole of the Headingley Test.

Marnus Labuschagne, who initially came into the Baggy Greens' side as Smith's concussion replacement has been Australia's second-best batsman in the series, though he only made 14 on Sunday before he was stumped off Leach.

Jonny Bairstow and Jack Leach celebrate the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne

England were then frustrated by stands for the fifth, sixth and seventh wickets, as Wade put on 63 with Mitchell Marsh (24), 52 with skipper and fellow Tasmanian Tim Paine (21) and then 44 with Pat Cummins.

Wade and Marsh's alliance should not have stretched that far but Marsh was reprieved by a Chris Woakes no ball when he scuffed to Burns at slip on 16, before Burns shelled a tough chance at gully when Marsh slashed at Woakes on 13 - Marsh finally out when he clipped Root to short leg.

England burned two reviews hunting lbws during the Marsh-Paine partnership, though eventually broke it when Leach trapped Paine leg before with the Australian's review coming in vain.

The Wade-Archer contest was the highlight of the final session but Wade versus Root also became an intriguing duel late in the day, with the England captain initially denied the Australian's wicket by a missed Jonny Bairstow stumping and a dropped catch from Stokes and then DRS as Wade successfully overturned a caught-behind dismissal.

Root finally got his man when Bairstow held on to a catch and with Broad completing his four-wicket haul by nicking off Cummins (9) before that, and Leach then sealing his as Root caught Lyon (1) at square leg and Hazlewood midwicket from successive balls, this gripping series ended all square.