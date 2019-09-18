Joe Root: I'm the right man to lead England's Test cricket team

England Test captain Joe Root says he is the man to take the team forward

Joe Root has insisted he is still the right man to take England's cricket team forward despite criticism of his captaincy.

During the Ashes, Test captain Root scored 325 runs at 32.5, the third most runs from an England player and the sixth most overall.

He also took three wickets at 40.66 and made seven catches, with only wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow making more for the hosts.

However, since becoming captain his batting has suffered and Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-2 draw, but Root insists he is the right person to lead the side in future.

He said: "I want to be captain 100 per cent. I absolutely love it.

"I'm very honoured to captain England and I want to take this team forward.

"I really do believe I'm the right man to do it. Hopefully I can get the backing and I can prove everyone right."

The 28-year-old Yorkshire batsman also admitted England's well-known plan to turn around their white-ball game, culminating in their spectacular World Cup win this summer, needed to be replicated in red-ball cricket.

He continued: "Winning the Ashes back is a massive focus for English cricket, it has to be now.

"Winning down in Australia would be a fantastic achievement and for me as Test captain I want to really push that.

"We need to be as prepared as we can be and that should start now. I'm really looking forward to starting that this winter and it will be a very exciting journey."

Batsman Jos Buttler reckons Root has already put his stamp on the team

One-day and T20 vice-captain Jos Buttler stated the team already had the hallmarks of Root's captaincy.

"Joe's put his stamp on the team already! He's been captain for a while. Of course we want more consistent results but we've got the makings of a very good team."

Bowler Stuart Broad added: "You only have to look at Joe's captaincy record, and it's more successful than most England captains. The players are well aware we can be more consistent, and we'll deliver that."