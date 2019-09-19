Northamptonshire on brink of County Championship promotion after win over Durham

Brett Hutton's five-wicket haul left Northants on the brink of promotion

Northamptonshire took just eight overs on the final morning to wrap up a 169-run victory over Durham and take a giant stride towards Division One of the Specsavers County Championship.

Northants vs Durham scorecard

A fifth win of the season moves them second in the table with one game remaining and, with Sussex losing at Derbyshire, Northamptonshire will be promoted if Leicestershire can deny Glamorgan victory in Cardiff.

Even if Glamorgan win, Northamptonshire will only need four points from their final match at Bristol to be mathematically certain of a return to Division One for the first time since 2014. Defeat here for Durham ends their promotion hopes.

Ned Eckersley scored an unbeaten 67 from 134 balls but could not shield the tail from the second new ball. Brett Hutton removed Matt Salisbury lbw to complete his five-wicket haul before Ben Sanderson had Chris Rushworth caught to complete the win.

In Division One, Kent bowled Yorkshire out for 117 in their second innings to complete a crushing 433-run win, the county's biggest ever victory in terms of runs in their first-class history, at Headingley. Yorks vs Kent scorecard

The hosts began the day on 44-6 but lost Tim Bresnan in the second over of the day as Darren Stevens, after a double hundred in Kent's first innings, completed his five-for.

Jonny Tattersall (41) and Matthew Fisher (7) added 35 for the eighth wicket before Harry Podmore dismissed the latter and two wickets for Daniel Bell-Drummond finished the job for the visitors, who move ahead of Yorkshire into fourth.