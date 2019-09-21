Derbyshire's Freddie the Falcon wins Mascots' Derby at Vitality Blast Finals Day

2:23 Watch the Mascot derby! Watch the Mascot derby!

Freddie the Falcon soared high above the rest to give Derbyshire a boost ahead of their semi-final by winning the Mascot Derby at Vitality Blast Finals Day.

The Derbyshire Falcons mascot scrambled home ahead of 17 rivals in the annual Finals Day challenge as his team prepared for their first appearance in the showpiece event at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Freddie finished in front of Glamorgan's mascot, Dewi the Dragon, while last year's winner, Charlie Fox of Leicestershire, finished third.

Live Vitality T20 Blast Cricket Live on

Derbyshire are taking on Essex Eagles in the second semi-final after defending champions Worcestershire Rapids sealed their place in a second successive T20 final following a dramatic finish.

The Rapids successfully defended a total of 147-9 against Nottinghamshire Outlaws, triumphing by just one run after Ben Duckett failed to score off Wayne Parnell's final delivery.

The holders will face either Derbyshire or Essex in the final, starting at 7pm.